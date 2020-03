March 30 (Reuters) - Arjo AB (publ):

* ARJO POSTPONES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CAPITAL MARKETS DAY

* ARJO AB (PUBL) - NOW INTENDS TO HOLD AGM ON JUNE 29 AT 11.00 IN MALMÖ INSTEAD

* ARJO - CAPITAL MARKETS DAY, PLANNED FOR MAY 13, WILL ALSO BE POSTPONED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: