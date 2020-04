April 27 (Reuters) - Arjo AB (publ):

* Q1 SALES SEK 2,273 MILLION VERSUS SEK 2,123 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP PAUSES ITS FORECAST FOR FULL-YEAR DUE TO UNCERTAINTY REGARDING CORONAVIRUS.

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED 7,8% TO SEK 445 M (413)

* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2020 ARE POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE RESTRUCTURING ACTIVITIES INCREASED BY 20,8% TO SEK 203 M (168)