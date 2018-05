May 4 (Reuters) - ARJO AB (PUBL):

* Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA 289 MILLION VERSUS SEK 460 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES SEK 1.94 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.93 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE IN THE LOWER END OF THE TARGET OF 2-4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)