BRIEF-Arjo Starts Randomized Controlled Trial For Wound Care Treatment

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Arjo AB (publ):

* ARJO INITIATES A RANDOMIZED CONTROLLED TRIAL FOR WOUND CARE TREATMENT AFTER STRONG EVALUATION RESULTS

* WILL TODAY PUBLISH RESULTS FROM A HIGHLY SUCCESSFUL MULTI-CENTRE CLINICAL EVALUATION FOR RECENTLY LAUNCHED WOUNDEXPRESS™

* EVALUATION IS SHOWING HIGHLY PROMISING RESULTS

* IN OVER 95% OF CASES, SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT WAS SEEN IN WOUND HEALING AND IN A THIRD OF CASES, WOUNDS HEALED ENTIRELY.

* FURTHER, OVER 95% OF PATIENTS REPORTED SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION OF PAIN AND INCREASED QUALITY OF LIFE