May 1 (Reuters) - Arkadia Capital Corp:

* ARKADIA CAPITAL CORP. ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH CAPEXCO INC.

* ARKADIA CAPITAL CORP - ARKADIA WILL CONSOLIDATE ARKADIA SHARES ON A TWENTY-TO-ONE BASIS

* ARKADIA- EACH OF CO'S SHAREHOLDER TO RECEIVE 1 RESULTING ISSUER SHARE, AT DEEMED PRICE OF $1.875/RESULTING ISSUER SHARE, FOR EACH POST-CONSOL SHARE