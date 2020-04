BRIEF-Arkema Estimates Covid-19 Impact On Q1 EBITDA At Between 40 And 50 Million Euros

April 2 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA:

* BY 2024, ARKEMA AIMS TO BECOME A PURE SPECIALTY MATERIALS PLAYER

* BY 2024, ARKEMA AIMS TO GENERATE SALES OF EUR 10 TO 11 BLN AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF AROUND 17.0% COMPARED TO 15.8% TODAY FOR SPECIALTY MATERIALS BUSINESS

* WILL MAINTAIN A NET DEBT (INCLUDING HYBRID BONDS) TO EBITDA RATIO OF LESS THAN 2 AND A RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) IN EXCESS OF 10% BY 2024

* OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS, GROUP’S CASH GENERATION IS EXPECTED TO GROW FURTHER COMPARED TO PREVIOUS PERIOD (2015-2019)

* IN Q1, IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S EBITDA IS ESTIMATED AT BETWEEN EUR 40 AND EUR 50 MLN

* AIMS TO ACHIEVE A DIVIDEND PAY-OUT RATIO OF SOME 40% BY 2024

* GROUP IS CONFIDENT IN ITS ABILITY TO GET THROUGH THESE DIFFICULT TIMES FOR GLOBAL ECONOMY AND EMERGE IN A POSITION OF STRENGTH

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ACHIEVING THESE TARGETS WILL DEPEND ON DURATION AND LONG-TERM ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* CONTINUES TO MONITOR ITS CASH GENERATION AND IS TAKING ACTIVE STEPS TO REDUCE ITS INVESTMENTS AND FIXED COSTS FROM LEVELS INITIALLY FORECAST FOR 2020

* TO HAVE THREE DIVISIONS FOCUSED ON SPECIALTY MATERIALS, NAMELY ADHESIVE SOLUTIONS, ADVANCED MATERIALS, AND COATING SOLUTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)