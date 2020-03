BRIEF-Arkema To Manufacture Alcohol-Based Solution For Hospitals In France

March 20 (Reuters) - ARKEMA SA:

* ARKEMA SETS UP EMERGENCY MANUFACTURE OF ALCOHOL-BASED SOLUTION FOR HOSPITALS

* TO DELIVER 20 TONS OF ALCOHOL-BASED SOLUTION PER WEEK DISTRIBUTED FREE OF CHARGE AND AS A MATTER OF URGENCY TO HOSPITALS IN FRANCE

* HAS BEEN GRANTED ALL NECESSARY ADMINISTRATIVE AUTHORIZATIONS

* SOLUTION WILL BE SUPPLIED TO FRENCH HEALTH AUTHORITIES, AND WILL BE EARMARKED IN PARTICULAR FOR MASS RESTOCKING OF PUBLIC HOSPITALS Source text: bit.ly/3a5EpyY Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)