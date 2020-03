March 27 (Reuters) - Arkema SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS : GROUP IS NOT IN A POSITION TO GIVE AN ESTIMATE OF THE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS 2020 RESULTS

* THE AGGREGATED IMPACT ON THE GROUP'S EBITDA IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY €20 MILLION