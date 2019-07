BRIEF-Arkos Disputes Validity Of Burckhardt Compression Equity Call

July 17 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* ARKOS SAYS PENDING LITIGATION BROUGHT BY ARKOS AGAINST BURCKHARDT ENTITIES MUST BE RESOLVED PRIOR TO ANY LEGITIMATE TRANSFER OF UNITS INCLUDING ARKOS FIELD SERVICES

* ARKOS SAYS BURCKHARDT MADE MISLEADING CLAIMS IN ITS NOTICE OF ITS EXERCISE OF A CALL OPTION TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY INTEREST IN ARKOS FIELD SERVICES, LP

* ARKOS FIELD SERVICES SAYS STRONGLY DISPUTES THE VALIDITY OF THE EQUITY CALL AND HAS NO PLANS TO CHANGE THE MANAGEMENT OR OWNERSHIP STRUCTURE Source text for Eikon: [here ] Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Miller)