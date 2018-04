April 13 (Reuters) - Arlington Asset Investment Corp:

* ARLINGTON ASSET INVESTMENT SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO ITS RIGHTS AGREEMENT, DATED JUNE 5, 2009 - SEC FILING

* FIRST AMENDMENT EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF 'RIGHTS,' AS SPECIFIED IN RIGHTS AGREEMENT, UNTIL JUNE 4, 2022