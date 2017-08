BRIEF-Arlington Asset Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.74

July 25 (Reuters) - Arlington Asset Investment Corp:

* Arlington Asset Investment Corp. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 non-gaap core operating earnings per share $0.58

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.74

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Arlington asset- interest income less interest expense on short-term financing on company's agency mbs portfolio was $20.1 million for q2 versus $21.4 million

* Arlington asset-$12.55 per common share of tangible book value for quarter