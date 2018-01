BRIEF-ARM Says 5 Pct Of Over 120 Bln Chips Shipped By ARM Partners Since 1991 Impacted By Spectre

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Softbank Group Corp:

* SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM SAYS AMOUNT OF ARM CHIPS IMPACTED BY SPECTRE IS AROUND 5 PERCENT OF OVER 120 BILLION CHIPS ARM PARTNERS HAVE SHIPPED SINCE 1991

* SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM SAYS “ARM WILL ADDRESS SPECTRE IN FUTURE PROCESSORS”

* SOFTBANK-OWNED ARM SAYS NUMBER OF CHIPS IMPACTED BY MELTDOWN EXPLOIT IS “SIGNIFICANTLY LESS” THAN THOSE IMPACTED BY SPECTRE

* ARM SAYS WITH RESPECT TO MELTDOWN, WE ARE NOT QUANTIFYING THE NUMBER OF CHIPS IMPACTED BY EXPLOIT Further company coverage: