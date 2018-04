April 30 (Reuters) - ARMADA:

* REPORTED ON SATURDAY FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF RUB 144.8 MILLION VS LOSS RUB 188.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 REVENUE OF RUB 216.4‍​ MILLION VS RUB 187.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2vZlkyP

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)