BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties, Armada Hoffler L.P. Enter ATM Equity OfferingSM Sales Agreements

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES SAYS CO, ARMADA HOFFLER, L.P. ENTERED ATM EQUITY OFFERINGSM SALES AGREEMENTS ALL DATED FEB 26, 2018 - SEC FILING

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENTS ‍ CO MAY ISSUE, SELL SHARES OF COMMON STOCK HAVING AGGREGATE OFFERING PRICE OF UP TO $125 MILLION

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES - ‍UPON ENTERING SALES AGREEMENTS, CO SIMULTANEOUSLY TERMINATED ATM EQUITY OFFERINGSM SALES AGREEMENTS, DATED MAY 4, 2016​ Source text : [bit.ly/2oyb7CF] Further company coverage: