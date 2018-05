May 1 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE $1.00 TO $1.05

* COMPANY REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL-YEAR NORMALIZED FFO GUIDANCE

* TOTAL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $30.7 MILLION AT END OF Q1.

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $1.03 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: