BRIEF-Armada Hoffler Properties Reports First Quarter 2020 Results

April 30 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE $0.29

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES - SUSPENDS DIVIDEND ON COMMON STOCK AND REDUCES BOARD & CEO COMPENSATION

* QTRLY NET INCOME OF $0.11 PER DILUTED SHARE

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES - CEO LOUIS HADDAD ELECTS TO REDUCE SALARY BY 25%

* TOTAL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT BACKLOG WAS $235.6 MILLION AT END OF Q1

* ARMADA HOFFLER - CO WITHDRAWN ITS 2020 FULL-YEAR NORMALIZED FFO GUIDANCE THAT WAS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED ON FEB 6

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $89.6 MILLION VERSUS $47.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: