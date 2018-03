March 5 (Reuters) - Armada Hoffler Properties Inc:

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES - IN UNCONTESTED ELECTION, EACH DIRECTOR NOMINEE IS NOW REQUIRED TO RECEIVE MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST TO BE ELECTED TO BOARD

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC - FOR CONTESTED ELECTIONS, DIRECTORS WILL CONTINUE TO BE ELECTED BY A PLURALITY OF VOTES CAST

* ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC - STOCKHOLDERS WILL NOW HAVE CONCURRENT RIGHT WITH BOARD TO AMEND BYLAWS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: