* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND PROVIDES GENERAL CORPORATE UPDATE

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS - AUDIT OPINION INCLUDED IN CO’S FORM 10-K FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2019 CONTAINS GOING CONCERN EXPLANATORY PARAGRAPH

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.48