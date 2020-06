BRIEF-Armata Pharmaceuticals Announces $15 Mln Award From The U.S. Department Of Defense

June 17 (Reuters) - Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES $15 MILLION AWARD FROM THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE (DOD) FOR DEVELOPMENT OF BACTERIOPHAGE THERAPY TO TREAT S. AUREUS BACTEREMIA INFECTIONS

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS - NON-DILUTIVE FUNDING TO BE USED TO ADVANCE SECOND PHAGE-BASED THERAPEUTIC CANDIDATE IN A PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL STUDY

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PRIMARY OBJECTIVES OF PHASE 1B/2 BACTEREMIA STUDY WILL BE TO EVALUATE SAFETY AND TOLERABILITY OF AP-SA02 AS AN ADJUNCT

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DOES NOT BELIEVE CLINICAL TRIAL OF BACTEREMIA STUDY WILL INITIATE PRIOR TO MID-2021

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CLINICAL TRIAL OF AP-PA02 TARGETING PSEUDOMONAS AERUGINOSA IS ON TARGET TO ENROLL LATER IN YEAR