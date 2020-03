March 19 (Reuters) - Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 13, ENTERED INTO AN AWARD AGREEMENT WITH CYSTIC FIBROSIS FOUNDATION - SEC FILING

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS - PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT, CO RECEIVED DEVELOPMENT AWARD OF UP TO $5.0 MILLION

* ARMATA PHARMACEUTICALS - AWARD WILL BE USED TO FUND CO'S PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PSEUDOMONAS AERUGINOSA PHAGE CANDIDATE, AP-PA02 Source : (bit.ly/2WucJji) Further company coverage: