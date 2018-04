April 9 (Reuters) - ARMIS

* ARMIS RAISES $30 MILLION TO SECURE ENTERPRISE IOT

* BACKED VENTURE CAPITAL FUND, LED ROUND WITH BAIN CAPITAL VENTURES JOINING

* ARMIS SAYS SEQUOIA CAPITAL AND TENAYA CAPITAL ALSO PARTICIPATED AS RETURN INVESTORS Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)