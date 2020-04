April 8 (Reuters) - Armistice Capital Llc:

* ARMISTICE CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 5.3% STAKE IN AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC AS OF MARCH 20 - SEC FILING

* ARMISTICE CAPITAL LLC - HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED 9.1% STAKE IN AYTU BIOSCIENCE INC AS OF MARCH 10