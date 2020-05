May 29 (Reuters) - Oncternal Therapeutics Inc:

* ARMISTICE CAPITAL REPORTS 9.1% PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF MAY 19, 2020

* ARMISTICE CAPITAL LLC REPORTS 9.1% PASSIVE STAKE IN ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC, AS OF MAY 19, 2020 - SEC FILING