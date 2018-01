Jan 16 (Reuters) -

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES INC SEES IPO OF UP TO 6.7 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK AND ESTIMATED IPO PRICE BETWEEN $14.00 AND $16.00 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND DEVELOPMENT OF AM0010 FOR TREATMENT OF PDAC, INCLUDING PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL

* ARMO BIOSCIENCES - INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO FUND TWO PLANNED PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIALS IN NSCLC Source text: (bit.ly/2FGsF7g)