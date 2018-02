Feb 14 (Reuters) - Armour Residential Reit Inc:

* ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT, INC. REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT - QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC QTRLY GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.60​

* ARMOUR RESIDENTIAL REIT INC QTRLY ‍CORE INCOME OF $32.5 MILLION, OR $0.68 PER COMMON SHARE​