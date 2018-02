Feb 26 (Reuters) - Tissue Regenix Group Plc:

* ARMS MEDICAL AND TISSUE REGENIX BIOSURGERY SIGN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENT FOR DERMAPURE® ALLOGRAFT WITH DCELL® TECHNOLOGY

* ‍ARMS MEDICAL SAYS DEAL GIVES CO EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO DISTRIBUTE TISSUE REGENIX BIOLOGIC THROUGHOUT U.S. FOR USE IN UROLOGY & GYNECOLOGY PROCEDURES​