April 30 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc:

* REG-ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $227.3 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $231.4 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 5 TO 7 PERCENT

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* REAFFIRMING FY2018 GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REVENUE GROWTH

* RAISING 2018 EPS GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $3.60 TO $3.82

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.62, REVENUE VIEW $947.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S