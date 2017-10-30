BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries says Q3 EPS from continuing operations ‍$0.81

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc-
* Armstrong World Industries reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 sales $351.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.1 million
* FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance is increasing to $2.80 to $2.90 per diluted share
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations $0.81
* Armstrong World - increasing 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance due to event disclosed in 10-Q relating to $20 millionenvironmental insurance settlement in Oct
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.86
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - board of directors authorized an expansion of company’s existing stock repurchase program
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - under stock repurchase program, co may repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - additional repurchase authorization extends through October of 2020
* Armstrong World Industries Inc - now expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow 15% to 18% and range between $365 million and $375 million
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $357.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: