FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries says Q3 EPS from continuing operations ‍$0.81
Sections
Featured
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
World
Spain's control over Catalonia to be tested as week begins
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
U.S.
Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy on trial for 2014 armed standoff
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Carbon dioxide levels grew at record pace in 2016: U.N.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 30, 2017 / 11:37 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries says Q3 EPS from continuing operations ‍$0.81

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc-

* Armstrong World Industries reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 sales $351.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $357.1 million

* ‍FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share guidance is increasing to $2.80 to $2.90 per diluted share​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly earnings per share from continuing operations ‍$0.81​

* Armstrong World - ‍increasing 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance due to event disclosed in 10-Q relating to $20 million​environmental insurance settlement in Oct

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations $0.86‍​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍board of directors authorized an expansion of company’s existing stock repurchase program​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍under stock repurchase program, co may repurchase up to an additional $250 million of its outstanding common stock​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍additional repurchase authorization extends through October of 2020​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍now expect 2017 adjusted EBITDA to grow 15% to 18% and range between $365 million and $375 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.90, revenue view $357.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.