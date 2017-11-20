FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2017 / 12:47 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Armstrong World Industries Inc

* Armstrong World Industries to sell EMEA and Pacific Rim businesses to Knauf International

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍agreement to sell to Knauf for an enterprise value of $330 million​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - ‍net cash to AWI of approximately $250 million expected mid-year 2018​

* Armstrong World Industries sees ‍returning majority of net proceeds to shareholders, in a manner and timing to be approved by its board of directors​

* Armstrong World Industries Inc - will realize approximately $250 million in transaction related net cash​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.