April 30 (Reuters) - Rowan Companies PLC:

* ARO DRILLING AWARDED FOUR CONTRACTS FROM SAUDI ARAMCO FOR ROWAN JACK-UPS

* ROWAN COS- EXPECTS FOUR OF ITS IDLE JACK-UPS WILL BE LEASED TO ARO DRILLING TO FULFILL FOUR 3 YEAR CONTRACTS THAT ARO HAS BEEN AWARDED BY SAUDI ARAMCO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: