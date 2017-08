June 6 (Reuters) - EURONEXT

* AT THE REQUEST OF THE CURATOR, EURONEXT WILL PROCEED TO THE DELISTING OF AROMA CELTE SHARES FROM MARCHE LIBRE - EURONEXT‍​

* LAST TRADING DATE AROMA CELTE SHARES JULY 12, 2017; DELISTING DATE JULY 13, 2017 - EURONEXT‍​ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)