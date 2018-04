April 10 (Reuters) - Aéroport de Québec:

* AÉROPORT DE QUÉBEC SAYS WESTJET AIRLINES CONFIRMED IT WILL BE OFFERING A NEW DIRECT ROUTE BETWEEN QUÉBEC CITY AND CALGARY FROM JUNE 29 TO OCT. 26