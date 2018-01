Jan 8 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp:

* AROTECH CORP - HIRED KELLI L. KELLAR AS VP, FINANCE; STARTING APRIL 1, 2018, KELLAR WILL TAKE OVER ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* AROTECH CORP - CURRENT CFO ‍TOM PAUP WILL BE RETIRING AT END OF MARCH​