March 14 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp:

* AROTECH REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MILLION TO $105 MILLION

* ‍TOTAL COMPANY BACKLOG AT END OF 2017 STOOD AT $61.1 MILLION AS COMPARED TO $55.4 MILLION AT END OF 2016​

* SEES 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $7.0 MILLION TO $8.0 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)