FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia makes fresh arrests: sources
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Commentary
The Mideast war risk Trump can’t ignore
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
Breakingviews
Tencent and Snap send short message to Facebook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 9:44 PM / in 19 minutes

BRIEF-Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $25.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Arotech corp - ‍Arotech had a backlog as of September 30, 2017 of $69.5 million compared to a backlog of $55.0 million for same period last year​

* Arotech Corp sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share range of $0.16 to $0.20​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.