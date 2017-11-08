BRIEF-Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp

* Arotech reports third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q3 revenue rose 7 percent to $25.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $95 million to $100 million

* Arotech corp - ‍Arotech had a backlog as of September 30, 2017 of $69.5 million compared to a backlog of $55.0 million for same period last year​

* Arotech Corp sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted earnings per share range of $0.16 to $0.20​