May 3 (Reuters) - Arotech Corp:

* AROTECH’S POWER SYSTEMS DIVISION SELECTED TO PROVIDE CANADIAN ARMED FORCES WITH BATTERY CHARGING SOLUTION FOR INTEGRATED SOLDIER SYSTEM PROGRAM

* EPSILOR-ELECTRIC FUEL LTD - WON TENDER FROM CANADIAN DND WORTH ABOUT $3 MILLION IN INITIAL PHASE