May 28 (Reuters) - German engineering association VDMA:

* AROUND 98% OF COMPANIES HIT BY CORONAVIRUS

* BY END OF MAY, MORE THAN 40% OF AFFECTED COMPANIES REPORTED LOSSES OF ORDERS OR CANCELLATIONS

* MORE THAN 40% OF COMPANIES EXPECT FURTHER DECLINE IN PROBLEMS ON SUPPLY SIDE IN COMING THREE MONTHS

* ONLY 4% OF AFFECTED COMPANIES HAVE SERIOUS LIQUIDITY PROBLEMS Source text: bit.ly/3ewcSZv (Berlin Speed Desk)