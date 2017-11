Nov 27 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* 9-MTH ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA INCREASED TO EUR303 MLN, UP 65% FROM EUR184 MLN‍

* RENTAL AND OPERATING INCOME OF EUR374 MILLION, INCREASED FROM EUR183 MILLION IN 9M 2016​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET PROFIT AMOUNTED TO EUR1.1 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 51% YOY​

* 9-MONTH ‍FFO I INCREASED TO EUR204 MILLION, REFLECTING GROWTH OF 80% YOY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)