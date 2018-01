Jan 24 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA:

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACES EUR 800 MILLION FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 UNDER EMTN PROGRAMME

* PLACEMENT OF EUR 800,000,000 OF 1.625% FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 UNDER EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

* ISSUE PRICE OF 97.179% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES

* INTENDS TO USE AMOUNT RAISED BY NOTES TO RE-FINANCE AND/OR REPAY EXISTING DEBT AND FUND CO‘S GROWTH STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)