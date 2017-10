Oct 20 (Reuters) - AROUNDTOWN SA

* DGAP-ADHOC: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF 75 MILLION NEW SHARES FROM CAPITAL INCREASE, RESULTING IN EUR450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS

* ‍OFFER PRICE PER NEW SHARE WAS FIXED AT EUR 6, RESULTING IN EUR 450 MILLION GROSS PROCEEDS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)