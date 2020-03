March 26 (Reuters) - Aroundtown SA:

* AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF FY 2019 FINANCIALS

* SINCE THE GROUP’S HOTEL PORTFOLIO IS PREDOMINANTLY LEASED TO THIRD PARTY HOTEL OPERATORS WITH LONG-TERM AND FIXED LEASES, THE GROUP WILL NOT BE IMPACTED BY THE PANDEMIC DIRECTLY BUT MAY BE IMPACTED ONLY INDIRECTLY IF TENANTS CANNOT PAY THEIR RENTS

* FY NET RENTAL INCOME UP 21% TO 765.7 MILLION EUR