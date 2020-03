March 26 (Reuters) - Arowana International Ltd:

* GROUP’S DIRECTORS WILL TAKE 33% TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN BOARD FEES FROM 1 APRIL

* TAKEN MEASURES TO FURTHER CUT HEADCOUNT IN LOSS MAKING BUSINESS UNITS, BEING FUNDS MANAGEMENT AS WELL AS ENTERPRISE OFFICE

* FREEZE IMPLEMENTED ON NON-ESSENTIAL OPEX AND CAPEX ACROSS ALL BUSINESS UNITS