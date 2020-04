April 15 (Reuters) - ARQ Group Ltd:

* WITHDRAWING ITS FY20 GUIDANCE AS A RESULT OF IMPACT AND ANTICIPATED FURTHER IMPACT OF COVID-19

* CONTINUES TO HAVE SUPPORT OF ITS LENDERS, ANZ AND NAB

* COST REDUCTION TO RESULT IN REMOVAL OF NUMBER OF SENIOR AND MID-LEVEL MANAGEMENT ROLES AND REDUCED OVERHEADS