June 7 (Reuters) - Arqule Inc

* Arqule announces first patient dosed in company sponsored phase 1/2 trial of akt inhibitor, ARQ 092, for rare overgrowth diseases

* Phase 1/2 trial with co's akt inhibitor, arq 092, will enroll patients with overgrowth diseases driven by pi3k/akt1 pathway Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: