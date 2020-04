April 8 (Reuters) - Arrakis Therapeutics:

* ARRAKIS THERAPEUTICS ENTERS STRATEGIC COLLABORATION AND LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROCHE FOR MULTI-TARGET PROGRAM UTILIZING RNA-TARGETED SMALL MOLECULE DRUG DISCOVERY PLATFORM

* ARRAKIS THERAPEUTICS - WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $190 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)