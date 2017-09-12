FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Array Biopharma announces FDA acceptance for review of Binimetinib and Encorafenib new drug applications for patients with advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma
September 12, 2017 / 1:14 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Array Biopharma announces FDA acceptance for review of Binimetinib and Encorafenib new drug applications for patients with advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma announces FDA acceptance for review of Binimetinib and Encorafenib new drug applications for patients with advanced BRAF-mutant melanoma

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍FDA informed array that based on their preliminary review of applications they have not identified any potential review issues​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍FDA set a target action date under pdufa of june 30, 2018 for both applications​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍fda informed array that they are not currently planning to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss NDAs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

