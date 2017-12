BRIEF-Array Biopharma Contributes Rights And Assets Related To Arry-797 Drug Program To Yarra Therapeutics

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc:

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA SAYS ON DEC 21, CO CONTRIBUTED CERTAIN RIGHTS AND ASSETS RELATED TO ARRY-797 DRUG PROGRAM TO YARRA THERAPEUTICS - SEC FILING

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA SAYS FORMED YARRA TO FURTHER DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE THERAPEUTICS TARGETED TOWARDS RARE DISEASES, INCLUDING ARRY-797 DRUG PROGRAM

* ARRAY BIOPHARMA - YARRA WILL BE LED BY BRYAN STUART, WHO WILL SERVE AS YARRA'S PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER