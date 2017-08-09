FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 10:12 AM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Array Biopharma reports Q4 loss per share $0.17

2 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc

* Array Biopharma reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017

* Q4 loss per share $0.17

* Q4 revenue $33.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $28.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Entered into a license, development and commercialization partnership with Ono Pharmaceutical for binimetinib and encorafenib​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Ono received rights to develop and commercialize binimetinib and encorafenib in Japan and South Korea​

* Array Biopharma - ‍Received upfront payment of $31.2 million, retains exclusive commercialization rights for binimetinib, encorafenib in U.S., Canada, Israel​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Is entitled to receive up to an additional $156 million (¥17.3 billion) if certain development and commercial milestones are achieved​

* Array Biopharma Inc - ‍Will be eligible for robust, tiered, double-digit royalties based on product sales in Japan and South Korea​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

