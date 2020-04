BRIEF-Arricano Real Estate Says Each Of Its Shopping Centres Affected By COVID-19

April 23 (Reuters) - Arricano Real Estate PLC:

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC - UKRAINIAN CENTRAL GOVERNMENT HAS EXTENDED TEMPORARY RESTRICTIONS OF CUSTOMER ACCESS TO UKRAINIAN RETAIL SHOPPING CENTRES

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC - EACH OF ARRICANO’S FIVE SHOPPING CENTRES IS AFFECTED BY QUARANTINE INTRODUCED TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC - HYPERMARKETS, PHARMACIES AND SOME OTHER STORES LOCATED IN SHOPPING CENTRES REMAIN OPEN FOR BUSINESS