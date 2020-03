BRIEF-Arricano Says Each Of Co's Five Shopping Centres Is Affected By Quarantine Introduced To Combat Covid-19

March 30 (Reuters) - Arricano Real Estate PLC:

* REG-ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC COVID-19 UPDATE

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC - TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RETAIL SHOPPING CENTRES

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE PLC - EACH OF ARRICANO’S FIVE SHOPPING CENTRES IS NOW AFFECTED BY QUARANTINE INTRODUCED TO COMBAT COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ARRICANO REAL ESTATE - SOUTH GALLERY IMPACTED BY LOCAL GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS AS TO CUSTOMER ACCESS DUE TO COVID-19 FROM 28 MARCH UNTIL 5 APRIL